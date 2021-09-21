Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in August

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Cheuvreux upgraded Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ATVDY opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $4.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33.

ATRESMEDIA Corp. de Medios de Comunicación SA engages in the provision of broadcast media services. It operates through the following segments: Audio Visual and Radio,. The company was founded on June 7, 1988 and is headquartered in San Sebastián de los Reyes, Spain.

