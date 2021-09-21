Atria Investments LLC Invests $1.01 Million in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 81,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 867,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 11,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $950,000.

IYW stock opened at $104.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.85. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $70.31 and a 12-month high of $109.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

