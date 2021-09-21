Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Shares Up 5.6%

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02.

Auckland International Airport Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUKNY)

Auckland International Airport Ltd. engages in the provision of airport facilities and supporting infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautical, Retail and Property. The Aeronautical segment includes services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers and cargo and provides utility services that support the airport.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.