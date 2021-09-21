Aurora Investment Counsel Acquires Shares of 6,820 Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,820 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBP. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,657,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 497.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,450,000 after purchasing an additional 311,261 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 9,994.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 264,866 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,776,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth $17,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products stock opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $140.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. Research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $11,507,884.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,363,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.70.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.