Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 12,098 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,098 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in MasTec were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,098,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in MasTec by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 210,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,361,000 after buying an additional 18,732 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in MasTec by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

MTZ stock opened at $87.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. On average, research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MasTec in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

