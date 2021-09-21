Aurox Reaches Market Cap of $18.93 Million (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Aurox has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Aurox has a market cap of $18.93 million and $1.61 million worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurox coin can currently be bought for about $36.27 or 0.00088100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00053671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00125335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00044356 BTC.

About Aurox

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

