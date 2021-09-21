Automax Motors (LON:MTMY) Stock Price Down 90.7%

Shares of Automax Motors Ltd. (LON:MTMY) fell 90.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). 268,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 351,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.20 ($0.63).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 542.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 25.77. The firm has a market cap of £4.44 million and a PE ratio of -6.43.

About Automax Motors (LON:MTMY)

Automax Motors Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in offering domain monetization and mobile digital advertising services to advertisers, advertising agencies, app developers, and domain owners. The company was formerly known as Matomy Media Group Ltd and changed its name to Automax Motors Ltd.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Automax Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automax Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.