Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAN. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Twin Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVAN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. 108,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,410. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. Avanti Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

