Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.18.

AVYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Avaya alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avaya in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avaya in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Avaya in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Avaya by 2,590.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,333,383 shares during the period.

Avaya stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avaya will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.