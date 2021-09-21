AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.20% of AxoGen worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in AxoGen by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in AxoGen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the second quarter worth about $285,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in AxoGen by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 26,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $38,777.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,839 shares in the company, valued at $818,413.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $757,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,792,182.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AXGN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of AXGN opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $661.52 million, a P/E ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 0.73.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

