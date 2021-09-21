AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Short Interest Up 43.9% in August

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the August 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AZRX stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.51. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZRX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AZRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product programs include MS1819, FW-1022: COVID-19 GI infections, and FW-420: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Colitis. The company was founded on January 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL.

