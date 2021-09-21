Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will post $2.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the lowest is $2.07. Baidu reported earnings per share of $3.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $10.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Baidu.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Erste Group lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.71. 2,919,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,590,983. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.82 and its 200-day moving average is $191.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu has a 52 week low of $120.79 and a 52 week high of $354.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 119.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,752 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 188,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,364,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 25.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,003,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,516,000 after buying an additional 405,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 20.7% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

