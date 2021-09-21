Ball (NYSE:BLL) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its target price raised by Barclays from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.35.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $92.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.97.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Ball by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter worth $858,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ball by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

