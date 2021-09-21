bAlpha (BALPHA) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $273,080.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for about $63.04 or 0.00149373 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00052712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00126386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012505 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00044306 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

