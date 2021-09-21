Bank of America Raises ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $60.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ON. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.51.

ON stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $49.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.41.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,993 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 790,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,928 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,379,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,792,000 after purchasing an additional 221,308 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 688,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

