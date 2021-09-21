Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 743,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,849,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $109,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.80. 291,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,749,593. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.21. The company has a market capitalization of $456.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

