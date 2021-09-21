Bank of The West Buys 695 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bank of The West increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 167.3% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,151,000 after purchasing an additional 25,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 45,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $365.70 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $382.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

