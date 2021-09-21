Bank of The West Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bank of The West decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,656,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 5.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Snap-on by 2.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,937,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.17.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $211.87 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $138.94 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

