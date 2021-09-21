Bank of The West Sells 135 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,406 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after acquiring an additional 283,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,042,000 after acquiring an additional 374,462 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,740,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,002,000 after acquiring an additional 45,378 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,481,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,051,000 after acquiring an additional 621,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $134.51 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $155.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

