Bank of The West Sells 580 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bank of The West lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,349,000 after buying an additional 149,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 421,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,887,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in General Dynamics by 63.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,463,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,258,000 after buying an additional 65,858 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $193.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $206.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.45.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

