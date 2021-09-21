Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 71.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,444 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,007,000 after buying an additional 10,243,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,072,000 after buying an additional 5,515,124 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 367.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,907,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,130,000 after buying an additional 5,428,886 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,082.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,353,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after buying an additional 3,069,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,580,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,842,000 after buying an additional 2,558,147 shares during the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

