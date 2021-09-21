Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 3,564 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,299 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM opened at $108.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,824 shares of company stock worth $2,355,682. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

