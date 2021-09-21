Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

NYSE DLR opened at $157.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.86. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.88, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

