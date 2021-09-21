Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,584 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing stock opened at $209.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.39.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.44.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

