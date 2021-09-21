Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,719 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,530 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $835,703,000 after buying an additional 1,872,844 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,808,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $922,510,000 after purchasing an additional 432,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $640,003,000 after purchasing an additional 142,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,831,638 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $542,419,000 after purchasing an additional 530,118 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.2% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,646,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $460,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day moving average of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

