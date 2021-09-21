Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 771 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 40.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 29.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Ferrari by 204.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $213.17 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a one year low of $176.03 and a one year high of $233.66. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.74.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.18.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

