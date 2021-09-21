Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 58.2% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth $524,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth $233,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 36.2% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 151,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,268,000 after buying an additional 40,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth $238,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of -125.18 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

