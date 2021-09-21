Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 566 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $367,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 167.6% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 360,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after purchasing an additional 225,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 106.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 196,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after acquiring an additional 101,660 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 54,633.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.0% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.06.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $89.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.32. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $64.56 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

