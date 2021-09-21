Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 926 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,431,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb stock opened at $177.89 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

