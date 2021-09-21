Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,905 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,454,084 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $360,788,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 407,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,969,000 after buying an additional 137,400 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $69.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.53. The stock has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

