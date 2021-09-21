Bar Harbor Trust Services Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Danaher were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Danaher by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $326.34. 31,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.60. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $201.44 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $232.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

