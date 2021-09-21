Bar Harbor Trust Services Has $10.01 Million Holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Bar Harbor Trust Services lowered its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,766 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Bankshares comprises about 3.2% of Bar Harbor Trust Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bar Harbor Trust Services owned 2.34% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $10,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHB. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter worth $2,978,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 52,632 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $321,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHB stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.98. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,136. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $389.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 41.92%.

BHB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

