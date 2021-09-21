Bar Harbor Trust Services Has $7.51 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 2.4% of Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,105,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,067,000 after acquiring an additional 49,707 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 169,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 11,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.40. 28,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,212. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.40. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,645 shares of company stock worth $913,410. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.40.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.