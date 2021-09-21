Bar Harbor Trust Services Has $868,000 Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $220.85. 4,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,907. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $235.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.14 and a 200 day moving average of $217.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

