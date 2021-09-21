Bar Harbor Trust Services Increases Position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 793,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,555 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services owned about 0.32% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAX. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $2,262,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1,269.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 321,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 297,711 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 331,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 258,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,777,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 256,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,867,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,538,000 after purchasing an additional 224,843 shares in the last quarter. 22.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,807. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $4.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.