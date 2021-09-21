Bar Harbor Trust Services Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.39. 303,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,749,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.25 and its 200-day moving average is $156.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.