Bar Harbor Trust Services Purchases Shares of 6,555 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bar Harbor Trust Services acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.87. 4,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,742. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.15 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.41.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

