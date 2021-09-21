Barclays Begins Coverage on The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. AlphaValue raised shares of The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SWGAY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 53,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,799. The Swatch Group has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

