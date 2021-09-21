Barclays Boosts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $180.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price increased by Barclays from $156.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.38.

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG stock opened at $142.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.91. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -836.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $1,588,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,750,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $10,445,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,986.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,553,804 shares of company stock worth $200,569,899. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 49.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 269,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,075,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 31.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Datadog by 23.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.