Barclays Reiterates GBX 530 Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

Barclays set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HSBA. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.94) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 470.36 ($6.15).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 361.70 ($4.73) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £73.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 395 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 420.35. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 42,366 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

