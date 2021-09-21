Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) & Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Head-To-Head Survey

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

56.9% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cyclerion Therapeutics and Basilea Pharmaceutica’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics $2.30 million 58.14 -$77.80 million N/A N/A Basilea Pharmaceutica $136.11 million 3.63 -$15.70 million ($1.53) -30.07

Basilea Pharmaceutica has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclerion Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cyclerion Therapeutics and Basilea Pharmaceutica, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Basilea Pharmaceutica 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Cyclerion Therapeutics has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Basilea Pharmaceutica has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclerion Therapeutics and Basilea Pharmaceutica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics -1,880.97% -108.85% -64.02% Basilea Pharmaceutica N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Basilea Pharmaceutica beats Cyclerion Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP). The company was founded on September 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Cresemba, Zevtera, Derazantinib, BAL101553, and BAL3833. The company was founded on October 17, 2000 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.