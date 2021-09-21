BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. “

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCBP stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 26,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,049. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22. The company has a market cap of $244.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.62.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James G. Rizzo acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 565.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 222,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 41.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 201,490 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 21.0% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 374,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 65,015 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 58,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BCB Bancorp (BCBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.