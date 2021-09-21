Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €71.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been given a €71.00 ($83.53) price target by UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €155.63 ($183.09).

Shares of ETR:BC8 opened at €64.28 ($75.62) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €117.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €144.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Bechtle has a one year low of €47.87 ($56.31) and a one year high of €66.28 ($77.98). The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

