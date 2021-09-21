BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

BRBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale purchased 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $299,730.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal purchased 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 2.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 24.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 17.1% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.1% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRBR stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.34. 14,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,025. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

