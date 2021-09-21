Belt (BELT) Trading 83.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. In the last week, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the US dollar. One Belt coin can now be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00064611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.01 or 0.00166587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00106943 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,835.02 or 0.06745936 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,910.01 or 0.99725095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00748663 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

