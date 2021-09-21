Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s share price fell 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.27 and last traded at $24.30. 14,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,355,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $545.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,733.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after acquiring an additional 672,473 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,853.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 480,309 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 85.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 861,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after acquiring an additional 396,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 270,178 shares during the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.