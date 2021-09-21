Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $44,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at $117,083,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,172,000 after acquiring an additional 226,562 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 134.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 280,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,546,000 after acquiring an additional 160,852 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 116,871 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 176.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,588,000 after purchasing an additional 116,243 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total value of $3,503,797.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total value of $4,566,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,947 shares of company stock valued at $24,836,635 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.91.

Shares of TECH opened at $528.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $540.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $487.08 and its 200-day moving average is $439.94.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

