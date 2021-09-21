BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BFNH opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. BioForce Nanosciences has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

About BioForce Nanosciences

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc provides natural vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, powders and beverages. It markets products through social media and telemarketing. The company was founded on December 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

