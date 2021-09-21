Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Major Shareholder Buys $379,851.68 in Stock

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. bought 34,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $379,851.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:BMEA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 220,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,336. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Equities analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

