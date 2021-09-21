BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $111.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.62.
BNTX stock opened at $339.01 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of -1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.00.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
