BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $111.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.62.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BNTX stock opened at $339.01 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of -1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BioNTech will post 37.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.